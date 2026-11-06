Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd Disclose Breakup of Over One Year

Many around the league thought that the Dallas Wings created the next star tandem when they drafted Azzi Fudd No.1 overall earlier this year to pair with Paige Bueckers. Both players were in a relationship dating back to their days together at UConn, but a shocking twist has been revealed.

The potential for a dynamic storyline in Dallas with Fudd and Bueckers sharing the floor together is something fans latched onto immediately. They've been living a lie. According to Fudd and Bueckers on the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast, the two have been broken up for a long time.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd reveal they broke up over a year ago: pic.twitter.com/zdv5314y4V — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) November 6, 2026

For those that have followed the two, especially during the UConn years, might be blown away by this news. Fudd and Bueckers revealed that they've been broken up before the former was even drafted by the Wings in April.

A good amount of people believed that the Wings drafted Fudd due to her relationship with Bueckers, paired with her obvious talent.

"Everybody's going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, they're teammates, how is this going to work?,'" Bueckers said. "We were not together before she got drafted so all those narratives can go to bed. She was not drafted because she was my girlfiend. She was drafted because she deserved it, she's an amazing human, an amazing basketball player and we're still friends. We're still cool."

Wings fans can exhale knowing the two aren't in some sort of rift and have played an entire season together while broken up. It begs the question, however, how would Dallas have been if they'd taken Olivia Miles instead of Fudd?

Should Wings have taken Miles over Fudd after Bueckers breakup news?

This puts the narrative to rest that Fudd wasn't drafted due to her relationship, or now non-relationship, with Bueckers. Dallas had her No.1 on their board due to her talent strictly. However, Olivia Miles came away with the 2026 WNBA Rookie of the Year award after a stellar season in Minnesota.

Let's take a look at their side-by-side comparison:

Fudd: 30 games, 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 45.6 fg%

Miles: 40 games, 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6 assists, 49.2 fg%

Miles, on top of her Rookie of the Year honor, was also named an All-Star and to both the All-Rookie and All-WNBA teams.

The Lynx and Wings were both bounced from the first round. It's interesting to wonder if Dallas could've went further with Miles on their squad in place of Fudd.