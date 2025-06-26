Paige Bueckers Backs Caitlin Clark Amid ‘Inhumane’ Pressure Before Fever-Wings Game

If there’s anyone who understands the pressure Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is facing, it’s Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. The 2025 No. 1 WNBA draft pick has lived under the spotlight since high school, and her profile skyrocketed during her time at UConn—especially after taking home the 2021 ESPY for Best Female College Athlete. But with the accolades came intense expectations.

So when Bueckers was asked how she feels Clark is handling the media storm that follows her every move, she didn’t sugarcoat it.

“She handles it with grace. And the pressure that she’s put under every single night to perform at the level that she does––it’s inhumane really to expect people to be perfect and not have off games or off nights,” Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers on the way she and Caitlin Clark have dealt with a plethora of media and expectations.#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/eOJtUiMAHq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 26, 2025

The remarks came as Clark has faced mounting criticism during a rough shooting stretch—going 1 for 23 from deep over her last three games. Critics have zeroed in on her turnover count and shooting slump, seemingly relishing in the chance to point out her flaws.

For the first time in her career, Caitlin Clark recorded more turnovers than points in a game. pic.twitter.com/MxqBHsJWyP — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) June 25, 2025

“If she doesn’t go like eight for ten from three, people are questioning things,” Bueckers said, then went on bluntly, “It’s unfair to deal with that.”

She’s not wrong. Clark’s every move is dissected—from her stat lines to sideline conversations, even down to her game-day fits. The level of scrutiny she endures is unlike anything the league has seen before.

Caitlin Clark has way too many awful games for people to act like she’s the greatest thing ever. Inefficient shot chucker that turns the ball over a lot. — K (@_Kwut_) June 25, 2025

Clark has spoken previously about how she tries to stay grounded by leaning on her inner circle, blocking out outside noise, and focusing on her team. Bueckers echoed that sentiment, pointing out the strength of Clark’s support system.

“She has a great team around her and great people to help her. I know she’s a great person at dealing with it… and just [continuing] to be there for herself and her team.”

In a league where opinions flip overnight and one bad game can spark a firestorm, Bueckers’ words were a much needed reminder that these players are human. With eyes constantly on them, both Clark and Bueckers know firsthand what it’s like to live under the heat of that spotlight—and it takes a whole lot of poise and perspective to carry that kind of pressure.

Bueckers' Wings are set to square off with Clark and the Fever on Friday, though it remains to be seen whether Clark will be healthy enough to participate in the contest and showdown between the pair of WNBA superstars who each know what it is like to carry a heavy burden upon their shoulders.

