Paige Bueckers' Career-Low Comes Complete With Clapping Technical

Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers is among the most consistent players in the WNBA.

Since she's such a versatile scorer who can not only get her own buckets but also provide for her teammates in so many different ways, she's almost guaranteed to have at least a decent offensive night each time she takes the court.

And because of this, any time Bueckers falls short of her typical consistency draws attention. And there was no better example of this during the Wings' 86-69 defeat to Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream on May 22. Bueckers finished the game with just 7 points on 3 of 13 shooting from the field and 1 of 6 from three-point range.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Dream defenders deserve a lot of credit for making it tough on Bueckers. Still, the fact that she only scored 7 points is eye-opening, to say the least.

In fact, it came out after the game that this marked the lowest-scoring game of Bueckers' WNBA career to this point.

Paige Bueckers dropped her lowest scoring total of her WNBA career in Friday's loss to the Dream 😬 pic.twitter.com/JqgFWyM03W — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 23, 2026

Bueckers still has less than 50 WNBA games under her belt. Still, this was a frustrating night for the 24-year-old.

Paige Bueckers' Technical Foul for Clapping Furthered Frustrating Night for Wings Star

Friday was clearly not Bueckers' night. And this was summed up by a strange technical she received in the third quarter. She was driving to the basket when a non-shooting foul was called on Atlanta. Paige lost control of the ball after the whistle blew and clapped her hands emphatically several times.

One of the game's referees took exception to this and gave Bueckers a technical foul, despite the claps seemingly having nothing to do with the ball. Bueckers was incredulous at this, even going over to the referee to ask whether he was serious about the call.

A video of this exchange was posted on social media and has since raised a lot of eyebrows.

Are we serious brah lmfao pic.twitter.com/kxvKMkRsPW — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) May 23, 2026

Bueckers' coach, Jose Fernandez, appeared just as confused about the technical foul call after it was made.

And he dodged a question about it postgame in order not to get in trouble. When Fernandez was asked his opinion about the call, he said, “I’m not going to comment on that because I don’t want to get fined," per an X post from @ChristanWNBA.

“I’m not going to comment on that because I don’t want to get fined.”



- Wings HC Jose Fernandez when asked about Paige Bueckers being assessed a tech in the 3rd — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) May 23, 2026

Fernandez, Bueckers, and the rest of the Wings' roster will want to turn the page quickly after this loss. And they'll get a chance to do so against the New York Liberty on May 24.