WNBA GM Survey Picks Paige Bueckers Over Caitlin Clark to Start Franchise

The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings open their seasons against one another on May 9 from Indianapolis. This is not only cause for excitement because it tips off the 2026 WNBA season for each team in a featured matchup on ABC, but also because it marks another showdown between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers—who are already two of the best players in the league early in their career.

This has naturally led to debate over which of the two is the better player, and now WNBA general managers have weighed in.

In a survey of WNBA GMs released Thursday, Bueckers led all players with 33% of the responses to the question: "If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the WNBA, who would it be?"

Clark was second with 20%. That's notable considering Clark garnered 50% of the responses a season ago. Perhaps general managers feel the league's most popular player has something to prove again in 2026 after missing the bulk of last year due to injury.

Clark also came in second to the question, "Who is the best point guard in the WNBA?" Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray received 73% of the responses, Clark 20%.

The GMs responded to 42 questions and were not permitted to vote for their own teams or personnel. Percentages were based on the pool of respondents to that particular question.

If nothing else, the results could serve as added motivation for Clark entering the season.

Dallas Was a Popular Pick With WNBA GMs

May 3, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guards Azzi Fudd (35) and Paige Bueckers (5) at the start of the second half against the Las Vegas Aces at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Not only did general managers go with Bueckers over Clark, but they seem to really like what is cooking in Dallas.

The Wings received 47% of the votes to the question asking which WNBA team made the best moves this offseason, 67% of the responses for most improved team, and was tied with the Seattle Storm at 31% of the votes for which team has the most promising young core.

On top of that, the Wings came out on top to the question asking which team will be the most fun to watch. Dallas got 36% of the votes, with Indiana and the Atlanta Dream receiving 29% each.

Curt Miller's peers have a lot of respect for the team-building he has done in Dallas. Now the pressure is on the Wings, and Bueckers in particular, to deliver on the newly high expectations.

That begins with a matchup against Clark and the Fever to open the season on Saturday.