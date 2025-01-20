Paige Bueckers Credits What Goes Unseen for UConn 2,000 Points Achievement
During the second quarter of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team's dominant 96-36 win over Seton Hall on Sunday, superstar Paige Bueckers scored the 2,000th point of her college career.
In doing so, Bueckers became the fastest player in program history to reach this mark (doing it in 102 games) and the 12th player in UConn history to score 2,000 points.
When speaking about his star player's accomplishment at halftime, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma said, "I know what she has been through, how many times she has been dealt a bad hand and she had a lot of adversity during her whole college career, starting with COVID her freshman year," per an X post from SNY.
He then added, "I know the points are a source of accomplishment for her. But I think us winning and us moving on and us having a magical year are probably more important to her than anything else."
Bueckers also caught up with SNY's Chelsea Sherrod after the game to discuss the milestone.
"It means everything, but it takes a village. I did not get here by myself," when asked what this scoring achievement means to her, per an X post from SNY. "The people... everybody who has invested in me, and stayed with me. I've had a tough journey but it has been a beautiful journey.
"I've seen so many people invest a lot and do a lot for me, and I just really want to reward their hard work, because everybody sees the 2,000 points but nobody sees the 2,000 days of hard work," Bueckers continued. "It's just a testimony to everybody who has invested in me."
One reason why Bueckers is so beloved within the basketball world is her humility and grace, and this classy response was yet another example of that.