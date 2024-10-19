Paige Bueckers Draws Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian Comparisons From Geno Auriemma
UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers went on a very well-documented countrywide tour this offseason.
Whenever there was some sort of sports-centric sporting event or celebration taking place in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, or just about anywhere else, Bueckers seemed to be there. And that doesn't include the trip she took to see former teammate Nika Muhl in Seattle nor the time she spent in Minnesota to see family.
People made a lot of jokes about Bueckers potentially missing class or practice to attend these events.
But Bueckers addressed these quips with an iconic quote earlier this month, saying, "Everybody saw the world tour, they didn't see the work tour."
While that comment slowed the jokes down for a time, it didn't keep Bueckers' head coach Geno Auriemma from cracking another joke about Bueckers being out and about on Friday.
Sports reporter Connor Wilson posted an X photo of Auriemma speaking with the media on Friday. When Auriemma was asked about his best player's offseason, he said, “I vary from calling her Paige Swift or Paige Kardashian because she’s everywhere, but people don’t see the work she’s put in.”
Sounds like a classic dad joke from the 11-time National Championship-winning head coach about the two first celebrities that came to his mind.
But at least UConn fans can rest easy knowing that Bueckers was serious when she said she was still putting the work in this offseason; not that anybody didn't believe her.
And she'll get an opportunity to show that work when the No. 2 ranked Huskies' regular season kicks off next month.