Paige Bueckers 'Expose' Azzi Fudd Post Earns Overwhelming UConn Fan Support

Perhaps the most heartwarming off-court story in the women's basketball world in 2025 was that former UConn Huskies teammates Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd went public with their romantic relationship shortly after they won the 2025 NCAA national championship together.

While there had been some speculation in the past about Bueckers and Fudd's relationship, both have since confirmed that they're more than just friends and former teammates with various displays and actions, all of which have gone viral.

These two are no longer teammates because Bueckers went on to the WNBA after Huskies' NCAA title run earlier this year (and won the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award with the Dallas Wings) while Fudd elected to forgo the 2025 WNBA Draft and instead spend one more season at UConn before going pro.

Therefore, fans haven't gotten to see these two together as much as they would have liked in recent months.

Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

After having played two full seasons (one in college and one in the WNBA) over the span of 365 days, Bueckers is finally able to rest, as her WNBA offseason has just begun. However, Bueckers clearly has no intention of taking time away from the basketball court, as she was back in Storrs, Connecticut, this weekend, taking part in a UConn practice as the Huskies prepare for the 2025-26 season without her.

Paige Bueckers Blows past Azzi Fudd in UConn Practice Photo Moment

Bueckers commemorated this return to her alma mater with an Instagram post on October 26. In the photo collage, Bueckers is seen showing off her brand new national championship ring, posing next to former teammates, and sharing a laugh with legendary head coach Geno Auriemma. The post is captioned, "Real good trip back home💙💍🤞🏼".

But the photo that's catching the most attention is one of her going for a layup during a practice. And the reason it's going viral is that Fudd was guarding her.

Fans have reposted the photo of Bueckers scoring on Fudd on social media, which is giving it some added attention.

What's more, Bueckers made a tag on the photo that said, "layher," which seems to be a reference to her securing a layup bucket over Fudd. Bueckers also reposted this photo on her Instagram story, adding a poll that asked fans, "Drop the highlights?👀".

The two poll options fans could choose from were "Spare them" or "Expose them". So far, 90% of responses have been, "Expose them".

Paige Bueckers' Instagram story on October 26. | Instagram/@paigebuecker

It seems that fans fans to see this footage. Perhaps Fudd will issue a response if Bueckers does "expose" their practice matchup.

