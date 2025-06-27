Paige Bueckers Laughs Off 'Unserious' Pregnancy Chatter Amid Concussion Absence

Dallas Wings superstar rookie Paige Bueckers missed several games earlier in this 2025 WNBA season because she had been placed in concussion protocol. This caught some fans by surprise, given that Bueckers hasn't suffered a clear injury during the Wings' most recent game before she was placed in the protocol.

When Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes was asked about Bueckers being placed in concussion protocol on May 31, he said, "You know, she didn’t really say anything. And then yesterday, after the game, she said she was feeling like she had a headache.

"And then [Bueckers] said a couple things about 'I was hit this time, that time.' And so that was the first of it. So once that was said, they went right to the doctor and [placed her in concussion protocol]," he added.

In typical social media fashion, the uncertain nature of Bueckers' head injury sparked ridiculous fan theories; one particularly foolish and baseless one being that Bueckers might have become pregnant.

Luckily, Bueckers was able to laugh off nonsensical chatter, which was shown in a June 27 episode of Deja Kelly's NILOSOPHY show.

"The old me would have cared so much more about what they're saying on the internet. But now, the internet is so unserious. I just can't believe stuff that be happening... What did they say, concussion-like symptoms? Nah, she's sick. See you in nine months," Bueckers said with a laugh, alluding to the typical nine-month gestation time a human baby takes.

"I'm like 'Bro, this is so unserious.' I really get a kick out of it now," she added.

Paige saw the pregnancy allegations so unserious man😭 pic.twitter.com/UuMnQVbsUQ — ana (@salt3dwounds) June 27, 2025

Props to Bueckers for not allowing this foolishness to affect her.

