Paige Bueckers Loves Young Fan's Hilarious Response to Nike Shoe Christmas Gift
Earlier this month, it was announced that UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers' first Nike PE shoe (the Nike G.T. Hustle PE) was getting released.
A few days after this announcement, a video from the UConn women's basketball's X account showed Bueckers gifting her teammates a pair of the new shoes, along with some other Nike and Bueckers-related merchandise.
Not only have Bueckers' Huskies teammates been wearing these sweet Nike shoes ever since, but they were also available for purchase by the public. And one Bueckers fan's Christmas Day was made after she received her own pair.
TikTok user @ava.oeffler posted a video of this young fan unboxing Bueckers' Nike PE. She shrieks in excitement upon realizing what the shoes were before saying, "Can I swear?"
Upon getting permission, the fan says, "No f****** [way]!"
The Nike Kicks X account reposted the video with the caption, "She was too hype to get Paige Bueckers new Nike shoes 😂🔥".
As the initial post began getting traction, fans were tagging Bueckers to ensure she saw the young fan's wholesome reaction.
And it didn't take long for the video to get Bueckers' attention, as she commented, "She def hasn’t used that word before🤣 this is GOLD🥹❤️love it. Thank you, Merry Christmas🙏🏼".
Surely this fan was just one of many who had their Christmas Day made after getting merchandise from one of their favorite women's basketball players.
While Bueckers hasn't posted what she has been given this Christmas, we imagine that a National Championship trophy in a few months is at the top of her list.