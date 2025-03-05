Paige Bueckers Notes 'Surreal' Feeling of Passing Diana Taurasi on UConn Scoring List
UConn Huskies women's basketball superstar Paige Bueckers has put together another fantastic regular season ahead of her team's NCAA postseason run.
Bueckers finished her team's regular season campaign averaging 18.6 points, 5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting an efficient 53.4% from the field. While many aspects of Bueckers' game impress, perhaps what stands out most is the consistency she has produced across her career.
This has been shown through Bueckers' ascension up the UConn program's all-time scoring list this year. Over the past few weeks, Bueckers has surpassed UConn legends Rebecca Lobo and the recently retired Diana Taurasi for most points ever scored in a Huskies uniform, and now sits at No. 6 all-time with 2,223 points headed into the 2025 postseason.
Bueckers was interviewed by Isis "Ice" Young of Yahoo! Sports on March 4. And at one point in their discussion, Bueckers expressed her sentiment on surpassing these Huskies icons.
"Yeah, all this stuff is kind of surreal to me, it hasn't really clicked I don't think," Bueckers said when asked whether passing Taurasi on the scoring list is a big deal to her. "Like, on these lists, in spaces with the greatest names ever to play. Just because they're so like, I don't know, magical to me. They're just on another stratosphere to me. So for me to be next to them is kinda surreal.
"I don't even think it has clicked yet," she added before thanking everybody within UConn's program who has helped her reach this point.
Bueckers' humility has always been something basketball fans have loved about her, and this answer reiterates why.