Paige Bueckers Sends 4-Word Message About Knee Injury Scare After UConn Win
While UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma wasn't always happy about his team's effort during their February 19 game against Seton Hall, his team still cruised to a 91-49 win to improve their record to 25-3 and 15-0 in the Big East conference.
Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers produced an all-around great performance, as she finished the game with 23 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 23 minutes played.
However, Huskies fans were forced to hold their collective breath at halftime, as Bueckers went to the locker room hobbling after appearing to do something to her knee as the final buzzer sounded.
Of course, hearing "Bueckers and "knee" in the same sentence is something UConn fans never want to endure again after she suffered a torn ACL in 2022 and sprained that same knee earlier this season.
While there was no update at halftime, Bueckers could be seen warming up on the court (albeit gingerly) before the third quarter began. She ultimately returned to the game and looked like her former self.
Still, SNY asked Bueckers about her knee during her walkoff interview after the win was secured.
"I'm alright, I'm alright," Bueckers responded with a smile, according to an X post from Daniel Connolly.
Hopefully, this is the last time the UConn community will have to show concern about Bueckers' knee. On the bright side, not only did Bueckers' team get the win, but she passed the legendary Diana Taurasi for the 9th most points scored in UConn women's basketball history.
So in all, it was a pretty successful Wednesday for Bueckers.