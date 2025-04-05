Paige Bueckers Shares Respect for Dawn Staley Before UConn vs South Carolina Showdown
The South Carolina Gamecocks and UConn Huskies are facing off in the NCAA women's basketball national championship game on Sunday, April 6.
It's hard to argue that any NCAA women's basketball team is more popular than UConn or South Carolina, which makes this matchup extremely compelling (and ideal for viewership). And this popularity is owed to the shared success head coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley have amassed to this point in their careers, with both producing and sustaining dominant dynasties during this century.
However, only one team can reign supreme as the 2025 national champion. And given how fantastic Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers has been playing all tournament long, it would be tough to bet against her right now.
Bueckers spoke with the media on April 5 and detailed the respect and adoration she has for Dawn Staley.
"Sustained excellence is extremely hard, especially with the parity in women's college basketball today," Bueckers said, per an X post from Julia Westerman of WIS News 10.
"So for them to continue to get back to this level, we know as players it's extremely hard to get here. And you never want to take it for granted, but it speaks to the discipline, the attention to detail, and the demanded excellence that Coach Dawn has for her players. And we have great respect for her and the entire program," she added.
Regardless of who emerges victorious on Sunday, Staley, Bueckers, and their respective programs deserve all the flowers for getting this far in the tournament.