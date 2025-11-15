Paige Bueckers Unveils Striking Personal Appearance Change

Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers is used to her hair being a topic of conversation.

This started when Bueckers' braided hairstyle was catching attention in college, which she wore at every game during the final few seasons of her UConn Huskies career. Then she announced her intentions to leave this braided look in college before she was drafted by the Wings with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, saying, "I think it's time for a switch up. The braids, they had a good run, and so I might switch it up now," during an April 10 interview with NBC'sNightly Kidsnews show.

Bueckers held to this, as she stuck with a slicked-back ponytail during her rookie campaign with the Wings (which resulted in her winning the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Award).

And when she was asked which hairstyle she'd be rocking during this upcoming Unrivaled season, she said, "If I bring the braids back, the hairline is going back with it," per an Instagram post from @brwsports.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers Changes Her Hair Once Again

However, just because Bueckers seems content to stick with the ponytail doesn't mean her hair isn't susceptible to changing this winter.

And this was made apparent by a November 13 Instagram post from Madison Reed (an American brand of hair care and hair color products) that showed Bueckers with pink hair. The post was captioned, "Bold and better than ever 🏀 Pink Paige Pink is so back 💗😉 @paigebueckers went for a jaw-dropping new look with our ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color in Pink Orchid ✨".

And in case fans wanted another look at Bueckers rocking this new hairstyle, the Gonzaga University women's basketball X account posted two photos of Bueckers on the court on November 13 that showed her with the new-look hair.

when it's bring your friend to work day 🤭 pic.twitter.com/FDLOJjGJDf — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) November 13, 2025

This is not the first time that Bueckers has rocked pink hair. She sported the same look last August, before her final season at UConn, when she initially announced her partnership with Madison Reed. Although it seems that they have tweaked the pink color, given what the most recent Instagram caption read.

It will be interesting to see how long Bueckers will be rocking the pink look. What's for sure is that it will complement her Breeze BC Unrivaled team's colors, as they'll be wearing eye-catching purple and pink jerseys for the 2026 season, which begins on January 4 in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Reading: