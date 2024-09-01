WATCH: WNBA's Sophie Cunningham shimmies in Daisy Dukes, cowboy boots
Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham was bringing the heat with her pre-game fits in August, and she's starting off the month of September red hot with an all-time WNBA fashion look.
Cunningham pulled up to Sunday's meeting with the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in a fit that head everyone turning their heads.
The veteran guard caused a stir on social media by shimmying into the arena in some Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots
PHOTOS: WNBA star Sophie Cunningham is on a bikini-clad search for a 'boat boy'
That's how you make a statement.
MORE: Sophie Cunningham’s ‘bombshell’ dress shows off bikini tan lines
Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.
Cunningham is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Mercury.
