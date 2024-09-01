The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WATCH: WNBA's Sophie Cunningham shimmies in Daisy Dukes, cowboy boots

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stole the show with her Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots ahead of the Phoenix Mercury showdown against the Las Vegas Aces.

Josh Sanchez

Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham (9) shoots in warmups prior to the home opener at the Footprint Center.
Phoenix Mercury's Sophie Cunningham (9) shoots in warmups prior to the home opener at the Footprint Center. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham was bringing the heat with her pre-game fits in August, and she's starting off the month of September red hot with an all-time WNBA fashion look.

Cunningham pulled up to Sunday's meeting with the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces in a fit that head everyone turning their heads.

The veteran guard caused a stir on social media by shimmying into the arena in some Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots

That's how you make a statement.

Cunningham has endeared fans with her personality on and off the court, and her social media is quickly becoming among the must-follow accounts in the league.

Cunningham is a former second-round pick out of Missouri. This season, she averages 8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game for the Mercury.

