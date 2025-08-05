Police Reveal Charges Against WNBA Fan Accused of Tossing Sex Toy on Court

After an interruption in Atlanta on July 29, when a rubber green sex-toy was hailed onto the court in the middle of a play between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream, the internet lit up with reactions to the astonishing incident.

Someone threw a green dildo on the court during a WNBA game tonight. pic.twitter.com/mFSESW6cfE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 30, 2025

Some players in the WNBA made light of the situation and turned to comedic relief posting jokes about it online, while others, like Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini remarked on how “super dangerous" the situation could have been for players on the court.

"Do you know what it was?"



That question from Golden State Valkyries' Tiffany Hayes & the funny facial reactions from Hayes & Cecilia Zandalasini, towards the green object (dildo) throw onto the court before Cecilia's game winner over the Dream,says it all #WNBA

🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/xGYsmAOdw9 — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) July 30, 2025

The arena staff, however, did not see the humor in the situation and the perpetrator allegedly responsible for launching the object was immediately ejected and days later taken into custody in College Park, Georgia in response. Police told ESPN the man was 23-year-old Delbert Carver.

Carver spent the night in jail and was released Sunday on bond, facing counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure and criminal trespass, according to law enforcement records.

WNBA Takes On-Court Sex Toy Incident Seriously

The WNBA took the matter seriously and released a statement that read: “The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

There was a copycat incident involving a similar green toy tossed onto the court in the very next Valkyries game when they faced off against the Sky two days later––only this time in Chicago. But according to an ESPN inquiry to the Chicago Police Department, authorities did not receive a call of service for that incident.

twice in a week i crazy 😭 and both times valkyries playing🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/R1m4wu0OHa — eleanor | euros x2 🤩 (@e__gsa) August 2, 2025

Judging on how serious the WNBA has taken the matter, it could deter anyone who was considering turning the situation into an ongoing gag.

And while the initial reaction online leaned toward humor and memes, the league is standing strong in maintaining that a safe and respectful environment remains a priority.

So let's all hope that these charges against the alleged perpetrator bring an end to what should not become a burgeoning trend.

stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us. — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) August 2, 2025

Because it stands to reason the accused culprit behind the original incident may now find the act criminally unfunny.

