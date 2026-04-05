Rebecca Lobo Reveals Key Context on Geno Auriemma’s Apology to Dawn Staley

Update: Following South Carolina's loss to UCLA in the national championship, Dawn Staley stated she has not heard from Geno Auriemma, though she did add she has many unread text messages and he may have reached out that way.

The fallout from the Final Four game between UConn and South Carolina has been the talk of the sports world this weekend.

After Dawn Staley's Gamecocks squad ended the undefeated streak of the Huskies, she was involved in a heated exchange incited by UConn coach Geno Auriemma.

Following calls to apologize for his conduct, Auriemma did exactly that, via a statement that read:

"There's no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina. It's unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don't want my actions to detract from that. I've had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

Statement from Head Coach Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/q8La6lMqN6 — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 4, 2026

However, many observers noted that Auriemma did not mention Staley by name in the public apology. But during the ESPN broadcast of the national championship game, Rebecca Lobo revealed that Auriemma reached out to Staley privately.

"Coach Auriemma was certainly wrong in that moment, which he acknowledged in his apology yesterday. And I know he has also since reached out personally to Dawn to apologize. It's unfortunate that happened. It's unfortunate that any focus was taken off South Carolina's performance," Lobo stated.

That detail helps clarify the situation, suggesting Auriemma made an effort to make amends with Staley directly.

“And Coach Auriemma was certainly wrong in that moment.”



Rebecca Lobo, who was the leader of Geno Auriemma’s first UConn national championship team, rightly criticizes Geno for his behavior to Dawn Staley on Friday



Lobo added that he called Dawn to apologize directly

🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/CC9TZ6dcLx — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) April 5, 2026

Lobo, a basketball Hall of Famer, played for Auriemma with UConn, which included an undefeated national championship season in 1995.

UConn and South Carolina Rivalry Gains Steam Going Forward

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley argue at the end of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Auriemma and Staley are the two most recognizable fixtures of the women's collegiate game and both are used to winning. That has created a natural rivalry as each program is routinely in the mix to cut down the nets.

Or as another UConn legend, Diana Taurasi, described the ordeal in an interview with SiriusXM:

"You can put whatever label you want and you can say whatever you want about the situation. But to me, it was two people competing at the highest level. They have tremendous respect for each other," Taurasi said.

We'll see if respect shines through the next time around, as it's a safe bet the two coaches will face off with each other once again in the near future—hopefully with no apology necessary.