Rebecca Lobo Shares What She 'Loved' About WNBA All-Star Player Interactions

Women's basketball legend and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo wasn't a fan of one aspect of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game that caught a lot of attention: the four-point line.

She made this clear at one point during the July 19 contest by saying, "I don't like the four-point shot. The WNBA All-Star Game was more competitive before the players were all just launching from four," as Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier pulled up for yet another four-point shot (which ultimately went in) in the second half.

Rebecca Lobo says she doesn't like the 4 point shot as Napheesa Collier sinks one. Phee is the game's leading scorer with 30 points. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/qckUc7Y9VR — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) July 20, 2025

Many fans agree with Lobo's take, as the constant shooting from the four-point line made for an uncompetitive and rather uninteresting game to watch.

But Lobo's opinion about All-Star weekend wasn't all negative, which was shown with an X post she made on July 20 that read, "My favorite part of All Star weekend was the way the vets looked out for the rookies. Sabrina splitting her 3-pt contest winnings with Sonia Citron, Stewie passing the ball to Kiki Iriafen (on the opposing team) for a late 3. They looked out for the rooks, and I loved it."

My favorite part of All Star weekend was the way the vets looked out for the rookies. Sabrina splitting her 3-pt contest winnings with Sonia Citron, Stewie passing the ball to Kiki Iriafen (on the opposing team) for a late 3. They looked out for the rooks, and I loved it. — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) July 20, 2025

The final moment Lobo is alluding to is New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart giving Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen the final shot in Saturday's game, despite Iriafen being on the other team.

this all star game so not serious Breanna Stewart with the assist to Kiki LOL pic.twitter.com/5CV7mpujdW — M (@m_chris01) July 20, 2025

There were many heartwarming moments from this WNBA All-Star weekend, which felt like it accomplished a lot in terms of continuing the growth and mainstream awareness that women's basketball has been benefiting from in recent years.

