Rickea Jackson Gives New Information in James Pearce Jr. Criminal Complaint Case

On the evening of February 7, it was reported that Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had been arrested after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle in an effort to evade the police in South Florida.

The initial report from Local 10 News noted that police were dispatched after a dispute between Jearce Jr. and a female. That female was confirmed to be Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson, with whom Pearce Jr. has been in a relationship in the past.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Further reporting from Andy Slater of Fox Sports added that Pearce Jr. intentionally crashed his Lamborghini into Jackson's car multiple times to stop her from getting to a police station, and that the whole dispute began because Pearce Jr. was stalking her from his car and tried to enter Jackson's car at an intersection.

This was harrowing for all sports fans to read, especially women's basketball fans who are aware of the sort of person that Jackson is. And the fact that no clear updates on Jackson's health or status had surfaced after the arrest news was worrisome, to say the least.

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) runs up the court. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN Article Adds new Context to Rickea Jackson, James Pearce Jr. Dispute

A February 9 article from ESPN's Falcons beat writer Mark Raimondi shed some light on aspects of this story regarding Jackson.

"Jackson... told police that she saw Pearce following her car in a white Lamborghini SUV on Saturday morning. When Jackson's car stopped at a red light, Pearce got out of his vehicle and attempted to open her car door on the driver's side," the article wrote.

It later added, "Jackson said Pearce 'intentionally collided into the rear of her vehicle' with his SUV. As she got to the intersection near the police station, Jackson said Pearce cut her off with his car and when she attempted to back out and get away, he used his car to collide with hers head-on."

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Jackson told police that she and Pearce dated for about three years but recently ended their relationship. Jackson blocked Pearce's phone number to avoid contact with him, but he used an alternate number to text her. A Friday afternoon text from Jackson told Pearce to leave her alone and that she wanted nothing to do with him. The text messages from Pearce continued through Friday into Saturday morning. Jackson showed the messages to police," the article added.

According to the affidavit, Kea told this loser to leave her alone on Friday and blocked his number. He continued texting her from an alternate number.



On Saturday morning, while she was stopped at a red light, she noticed him following her. He got out of his Lamborghini SUV and… https://t.co/DfAWaVBvNW pic.twitter.com/XTmum8pbup — zavanté.˙⋆ ♱ (@zavanchy) February 9, 2026

Pearce Jr. is facing five felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

It sounds like Jackson is physically unharmed. But it's hard to imagine the mental toll of the ordeal she endured over the weekend.

