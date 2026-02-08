WNBA Fans Plead for Rickea Jackson Update After James Pearce Jr. Arrest

An extremely scary story involving Los Angeles Sparks star guard Rickea Jackson emerged on the evening of February 7.

It was reported by Local 10 News, a South Florida-based news outlet, that Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle in an attempt to evade the police.

Women's basketball fans are familiar with Pearce Jr. because he has dated Jackson in the past, as both went to the University of Tennessee. And that same news report indicated that Jackson was the one involved in the aforementioned domestic dispute that led to Pearce Jr.'s arrest.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27). | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Sparks Star Rickea Jackson Praises Kelsey Plum, Plus Her Perfect WNBA Tunnel Fit

Andy Slater of Fox Sports reported additional details about Jackson's involvement with several X posts. He noted that Jearce Jr. intentionally crashed his Lamborghini into Jackson's car multiple times to stop her from getting to a police station.

Another X post from Slater noted, "This entire situation started after Pearce Jr. allegedly stalked his ex from his car and tried to get into her car at an intersection, I'm told. She sped away, but he still continued to go after her."

This entire situation started after Pearce Jr. allegedly stalked his ex from his car and tried to get into her car at an intersection, I'm told.

She sped away, but he still continued to go after her. https://t.co/l9REZZLF6K — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 8, 2026

RELATED: Sparks Coach Addresses Rickea Jackson Missing Games for Personal Reasons

WNBA Fans Ask For Rickea Jackson Update After James Pearce Jr. News

While details regarding Pearce Jr.'s arrest have surfaced, no reports about Rickea Jackson's health have emerged in the wake of this report.

This is what WNBA fans are asking for the most on social media, including X user @_kenndollll, who wrote, "Have they given an update on Rickea".

"WHAT HAPPENED TO RICKEA," added @uniqueblessed.

"Rickea been on my mind all night… i really hope she’s doing okay," wrote @kamoniim.

X user @iriscentral_ added, "is Rickea okay, physically? Is there news on that".

is Rickea okay, physically? Is there news on that — 🦋 (@iriscentral_) February 8, 2026

RELATED: Rickea Jackson Pushes Angel Reese After Heated Exchange With Sky Player

"Hope she is okay," said @sandeep02444.

@vanshaym asked Andy Slater, "You have any more scoops ? Update on Rickea’s heath ?"

"Praying for Rikea. Hope she’s ok 🙏," added @rahelly__.

Praying for Rikea. Hope she’s ok 🙏 — Lil Rah ✨ (@rahelly__) February 8, 2026

"I Hope that she is doing okay, and not recalling any sad memories as things like this can be tough! Overall, My BEST WISHES are with her!❤️," said @Veedqueen.

"can we get an update on rickea’s health?" said @problemsthots.

"Sending prayers to Rickea, I hope she is okay physically and emotionally ❤️‍🩹," added @annatheivorian.

Sending prayers to Rickea, I hope she is okay physically and emotionally ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Xur4t47eGQ — Anna The Ivorian ™️ (@annatheivorian) February 8, 2026

Any update on Jackson's health would be much appreciated by all women's basketball fans right now.

Recommended Reading: