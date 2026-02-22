Rickea Jackson's Mom Has Emotional Reaction Amid Return After James Pearce Jr. Arrest

On the evening of February 7, news broke that Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had been arrested after fleeing a domestic dispute and crashing his vehicle in an effort to evade the police in South Florida.

The initial report from Local 10 News conveyed that the police were dispatched after they had been informed of a dispute between Jearce Jr. and a female, who was confirmed to be Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson. Pearce Jr. and Jackson both went to Tennessee and had been in a public relationship until recently. It came out in the wake of this news that the two had recently broken up before this incident occurred.

Scary details later came out about what actually happened. Andy Slater of Fox Sports reported that Pearce Jr. had intentionally crashed his Lamborghini into Jackson's car multiple times in order to stop her from getting to a police station, and the whole dispute began because Pearce Jr. had been stalking Jackson from his car and tried to enter her car at an intersection.

The good news is that Jackson was physically unharmed. She also provided additional information to the police and appears willing to comply in the ensuing case.

Rickea Jackson's Unrivaled Return Prompts Heartfelt Message From Her Mother

Jackson is currently playing for Breeze BC in Unrivaled's second season. However, she hadn't been active or present at Unrivaled ever since news of this incident with Pearce Jr. came out.

However, on the morning of February 21, Jackson was listed as Probable for Breeze BC's game against Vinyl BC on Friday night. Jackson did end up playing in the game, and the loud reception she got from fans when she was announced pregame was a heartwarming scene.

Listen to the fans. Welcome back Rickea pic.twitter.com/p4dK7fYpyB — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) February 22, 2026

Rickea's mother replied to a photo of her daughter making her first appearance back at Unrivaled after what has surely been a trying few days. She wrote, "Thanking God 🙏🏽".

Jackson did not show any rest in her first game back in action, as she scored 22 points on 9 of 18 shooting from the field (including going 4 of 6 from three-point range) in 16 minutes played.

But box scores aren't important in moments like these. It's great to see Jackson back on the court and seemingly in a stable state of mind.