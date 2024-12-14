Ryan Clark Applauds Caitlin Clark for Time Interview Remarks Amid 'Well Deserved' Win
Somehow Caitlin Clark's seemingly obvious selection as Time Athlete of the Year has led to controversy. This despite Clark always conducting herself in a non controversial manner.
Clark's interview around the selection has led to days of discourse on social media and even political television. With her comments surrounding acknowledging having privilege as a white person leading to tons of attention.
In addition, Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson claiming the whole WNBA deserved the cover has also caused a lot of hoopla. This despite every metric showing Clark has helped the entire league get coverage.
The latest commentator to take a stance on these issues is Ryan Clark. Clark of course is a former NFL player and current ESPN analyst, as well as a host on the popular The Pivot podcast. It was on the latter that he made his feelings on the Indiana Fever sensation's honor clear.
"Caitlin Clark being named Time's Athlete of the Year is well deserved," Clark stated. He went on to praise her other remarks and defend her from the criticism she has received around them. He stated her awareness of the issues she touched on regarding elevating the Black women who helped build the league was "beyond her years" and praised her eloquent response to critics like Megyn Kelly.
He went on to say, "There is a greater appreciation for who she continues to grow to be as a leader, as much as a player. And I think we all believe she is setting the stage for the women's game to be bigger than it's ever been. And as her platform grows, using her voice in this way I think will only allow her to reach more communities, more sort of opportunities to show that that culture can all come together and be as one."
So while everything involving Clark's honor has caused quite a stir, the way she has handled it clearly has earned her a lot of support as well.