Sabrina Ionescu Commends Caitlin Clark for Pushing WNBA Forward Amid Expectations
News broke on February 9 that several of the biggest superstars in women's basketball will be featured in Nike's 90-second commercial during Super Bowl LIX later today.
"WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and a powerhouse lineup of more than half a dozen other female athletes... are all set to appear in Nike's 90-second commercial which will air during the National Football League's championship game," a February 9 article from the Wall Street Journal wrote.
"The new ad, three times the length of most Super Bowl spots, delivers a message of resilience and defiance. Featuring WNBA stars Clark, A'ja Wilson, and Sabrina Ionescu, along with other elite female athletes, it showcases the women shooting, jumping, running—hyping up fans and even crying—while a voice-over lists the many things female athletes are told they can't do."
It's awesome to see that Nike is showcasing these three WNBA stars during the biggest television moment in the United States calendar.
Before Sunday's game, Ionescu spoke with USA Today Sports and discussed the impact Caitlin Clark has had in their sport.
"I've always supported her through her college career and just wanted to be someone that she can just come to and ask any questions entering the league," Ionescu said, per a February 9 X post from @sunkisses4bella.
"Obviously, she has a target on her back just like a lot of us do, in terms of understanding what it is we're trying to accomplish in the league," Ionescu continued. "She has kind of been helping us push this league forward, bringing so many new fans and eyes to the game. Everywhere she goes, she sells out arenas.
"So it has been really fun to see what she has been able to do, and knowing that there’s so many young girls that are looking up to her and want to accomplish what she has so far,” Ionescu concluded of Clark.
Ionescu has been extremely supportive of Clark in the past, so this praise isn't anything new. But it's still awesome to hear one WNBA superstar showing love to another.