Satou Sabally's 'Own Protection' Explanation for Mercury Exit Raises Eyebrows

One of the biggest free agency acquisitions this past WNBA offseason was when the New York Liberty signed star wing Satou Sabally to a two-year contract, which amounts to $1,670,750 total (making for an average of $835,375 per year).

The first thought many fans had when seeing this news was that Sabally joining an already loaded Liberty roster felt unfair (although that hasn't worked out for them to this point in the season).

The second thought was that it was interesting that Sabally was leaving the Phoenix Mercury franchise after just one season there, especially because they advanced to the WNBA Finals last year and were keeping all their core from that 2025 team together.

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8), forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and forward Satou Sabally (0) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally's Response to Question About Leaving Phoenix Mercury Turns Heads

Sabally hadn't spoken much about her exit from the Mercury until she was asked about it directly ahead of the Liberty's May 27 game against Satou's former team.

When asked if she was surprised that she wasn't cored by the Mercury, Sabally said, "Relatively. I think it's a perspective to being surprised. But I also know that they wanted to keep their options open, so yeah," per an X post from Geoff Magliocchetti.

Sabally was then asked by Annie Costabile of The Athletic about how she would describe her exit from Phoenix, and whether she would say she left the franchise on good terms.

Sabally took a beat to come up with a response before saying, "I was more so focused on where I wanted to be next. And I think that is an an environment that really encourages me, and believes in me. So, I think that was just something that I had to do for my own protection, also. You know?"

Sabally on her exit from Phoenix (and if she was surprised she wasn’t cored):

(Costabile) #WNBA pic.twitter.com/cRt3QwwXsz — Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) May 27, 2026

It's unclear what exactly Sabally meant by saying that she needed to seek a new franchise for "my own protection", but that wording has already caused a stir by reporters on social media.

Ultimately, the most important thing is that Sabally feels safe and secure within her new team. And while the Liberty are still figuring things on the court, it seems like the roster gets along well together. Not to mention that Sabally played with Sabrina Ionescu at the University of Oregon together, and they still have a solid bond because of it.

Regardless, these comments from Sabally add more intrigue for when the Liberty and Mercury face off on Wednesday evening.