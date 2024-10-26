Shaquille O'Neal Receives Backlash Over Comments About Angel Reese's Outfit
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made an appearance on the most recent episode of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, which is hosted by Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese.
Reese and Shaq have a great relationship that started with them both being former LSU Tigers and has since blossomed into a mentorship role, both on and off the court.
Despite the criticism he has received for it, O'Neal has been an outspoken advocate for the WNBA lowering its rims so that players would become able to dunk, which he believes would bring more intrigue and attention to the women's game.
This topic was broached once again in his "Unapologetically Angel" episode. However, an example he used for why the lowered rims would attract more attention is inciting backlash from basketball fans.
"Imagine you in the same lil' shorts you had on at the Wild 'N Out show dunking," Shaq said to Reese. "You know how many t-shirts you gonna sell, you trippin."
"Oh my god," Reese, who looked a bit caught off guard, said in response.
"The same little shorts you had on at Wild 'N Out... I'm just saying," Shaq added while Reese was trying to stop him by saying, "Okay, alright, alright, alright," over him.
Many fans weren't feeling Shaq's comments during this exchange.
"I’m glad she gave bruh that energy cause wth man," one X user wrote in reply to the clip.
Another fan added, "Home girl is visibly uncomfortable".
"Shaq should know better that was just weird can’t even lie," wrote a third.
It appears fans are in agreement that Shaq's ideas for marketing women's basketball should have been more about the game.