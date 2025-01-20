Skip Bayless Chastises Caitlin Clark Over Appearance With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game
The whole sports world was fascinated to see Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sitting alongside pop music sensation Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans NFL game on January 18.
Given how clear Clark has made it that she's a massive Swift fan, her fanbase found it heartwarming to see them chatting with each other and embracing after Swift's boyfriend and Chiefs legend Travis Kelce made a big play during the game.
However, not everybody within the sports media space was happy to see these two women together. Sports personality Skip Bayless took to X and wrote, "WAIT, CAITLIN CLARK IS UP IN THE ARROWHEAD BOX WITH TAYLOR SWIFT??? CAITLIN, YOU DON'T NEED TO BE SEEN WITH HER. YOU'RE BIGGER THAN SHE IS. JUST STAY ON YOUR OWN PATH."
And this wasn't all Bayless had to say, as he also posted a video rant that had him addressing Clark and Swift at one point.
"Please, somebody tell me what possessed Caitlin Clark to associate with Taylor Swift," Bayless said after about a minute of asserting that the NFL referees rigged Saturday's game in favor of the Chiefs so that Swift's fanbase would continue watching games this season.
"Caitlin, you're better than that. You're bigger than she is," Bayless added. "Stay on your own path, blaze your own trail. You don't need Taylor Swift and the Swifties. You've got the Clarkies, there are billions of them.
"Come on, I lose a little bit of respect for you, Caitlin," Bayless concluded.
We imagine Clark won't pay much attention to these bombastic words from Bayless.