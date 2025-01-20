Women's Fastbreak On SI

Skip Bayless Chastises Caitlin Clark Over Appearance With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

Caitlin Clark's suite appearance with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday didn't sit well with Skip Bayless.

Grant Young

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The whole sports world was fascinated to see Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sitting alongside pop music sensation Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans NFL game on January 18.

Given how clear Clark has made it that she's a massive Swift fan, her fanbase found it heartwarming to see them chatting with each other and embracing after Swift's boyfriend and Chiefs legend Travis Kelce made a big play during the game.

However, not everybody within the sports media space was happy to see these two women together. Sports personality Skip Bayless took to X and wrote, "WAIT, CAITLIN CLARK IS UP IN THE ARROWHEAD BOX WITH TAYLOR SWIFT??? CAITLIN, YOU DON'T NEED TO BE SEEN WITH HER. YOU'RE BIGGER THAN SHE IS. JUST STAY ON YOUR OWN PATH."

And this wasn't all Bayless had to say, as he also posted a video rant that had him addressing Clark and Swift at one point.

"Please, somebody tell me what possessed Caitlin Clark to associate with Taylor Swift," Bayless said after about a minute of asserting that the NFL referees rigged Saturday's game in favor of the Chiefs so that Swift's fanbase would continue watching games this season.

"Caitlin, you're better than that. You're bigger than she is," Bayless added. "Stay on your own path, blaze your own trail. You don't need Taylor Swift and the Swifties. You've got the Clarkies, there are billions of them.

"Come on, I lose a little bit of respect for you, Caitlin," Bayless concluded.

We imagine Clark won't pay much attention to these bombastic words from Bayless.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News