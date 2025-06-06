Sky Coach Gets Honest About 'Damage' Fever Guard Does
On June 7, the Chicago Sky have an opportunity to avenge their 93-58 defeat to the Indiana Fever that took place on May 17, which was the first game of the 2025 regular season for both teams.
That was not the start that Sky first-year head coach Tyler Marsh was hoping for. However, he will be facing a much different Fever team this time around than he did just a few weeks ago.
The main reason for this is that Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is still on the mend from a left quad strain she suffered during Indiana's May 24 loss to the New York Liberty, and won't be playing on Saturday. While fellow Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is also dealing with an injury, she was also inactive for the first Fever vs. Sky showdown.
Because of these two guard injuries, the Fever signed veteran guard Aari McDonald to an emergency hardship contract earlier this week. And McDonald thrived during her one game with Indiana, adding timely offense while playing elite defense in the June 3 win against the Mystics.
If the Fever are to beat the Sky on Saturday, McDonald will likely need to produce a good game. And Sky head coach Tyler Marsh was asked about McDonald when speaking with the media on June 6.
"[McDonald] was someone who was extremely effective with LA last year, she had a great career with Atlanta," Marsh said of McDonald, per the Chicago State of Mind YouTube account.
"She's someone who has been able to do damage in this league for a few years, and so I don't think it caught anyone by surprise, of those who were already familiar with her game," Marsh continued.
McDonald doing more damage against the Sky on Saturday could lead her team to another win.