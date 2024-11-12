Sky Fans Claiming Chennedy Carter Disrespect After Head Coach's 'Cornerstone' Comment
Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter produced a career year in what was an otherwise disappointing 2024 season for the franchise.
The 17.5 points per game she averaged in 2024 was nearly double the 8.9 points per game she averaged in 24 games with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 (she played overseas in 2023).
Due to her success and how she appears to complement the game of young Sky forwards Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, many fans believe Carter — who is a restricted free agent this offseason — should be considered a core part of the franchise's plans.
However, during his introductory press conference for the Sky on Tuesday, new Chicago head coach Tyler Marsh didn't mention her name when praising Sky players.
"I think it's important to understand that even though [Reese and Cardoso] are the cornerstones of this franchise, that championship teams are won 1-12," Marsh said when discussing how the Sky can improve next season.
Marsh not mentioning Carter as a franchise cornerstone has fans asserting disrespect.
"The @ChennedyCarter disrespect needs to be studied and addressed," wrote X user @icedoutskulhedz in reply to a video of Marsh's comment.
Another fan added, "🤦🏻♀️ No respect for Chennedy, who is their best shooter and team player. Plus she makes memorable technicals for the highlight reel. 🤣 Angel needs to improve inside the paint, and increase her assists while decreasing forced bad shots. 🏀".
"@ChennedyCarter hollywood dont let them disrespect you again. You gotta find a team that will appreciate you," wrote a third.
Fans will have to wait until WNBA free agency officially begins in February before seeing what's in store for Carter.