Sky Star Kamilla Cardoso Calls Back to South Carolina Dominance With LSU Dig

Chicago Sky star Kamilla Cardoso took a not-so-subtle dig at LSU while flexing South Carolina's college dominance.

Grant Young

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Kamilla Cardoso speaks in a press conference after she is selected with the number three overall pick to the Chicago Sky n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Before she was one of the top young post players in the WNBA, Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso was dominating in college while playing for Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks squad.

Cardoso's final college season concluded with the Gamecocks going undefeated and winning the 2024 NCAA national championship. In order to do that, they had to get past Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith's LSU Tigers squad several times, who South Carolina had a bitter rivalry with.

There is certainly no love lost between the Tigers and the Gamecocks. And Cardoso might have reignited some bad blood with a comment she made after the Sky's first WNBA training camp practice on April 27.

Chicago is playing a preseason game in Baton Rouge (where LSU players play) against the Brazilian National Team on Friday, May 2. When Chicago reporter Julia Poe asked Cardoso to share her favorite memory from playing LSU in college, Cardoso said, “Well, we won every time we played them, right? So…”

While Cardoso was clearly just joking, her comment has frustrated a lot of LSU fans — even though it's true that she never lost a game at LSU during her entire college career.

And despite the feedback, Cardoso doubled down on her comment took after it went viral, writing on X, "i might tell you a joke but I’ll never tell you a lie 😂😂 GO SKY 🩵💛".

Props to Cardoso for standing on business in this way. However, doing so might not endear her to Reese or Van Lith, whom she's now teammates with.

