Sydney Taylor Emerges as Bright Spot for Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky fell one buzzer-beater short of defeating the New York Liberty on Wednesday night. This season hasn't gone as planned for the Sky, who sit at 4-10 and without control of their 2027 WNBA Draft pick. But there has been a bright spot amid the Sky's struggles.

The game against the Liberty marked the first career start for undrafted rookie guard Sydney Taylor, who undoubtedly seized every moment of it. Her starting debut was so close to ending in heroic fashion, as she missed the last shot in the final seconds that would have given Chicago the win.

However, it was Taylor that kept the Sky in the game late after she drained a clutch 3-point shot that gave them the lead with 15.6 seconds left in regulation. Although the Sky lost in heartbreaking fashion, it's clear that Taylor is providing a much-needed spark, something the team has been desperately seeking since losing star Rickea Jackson for the season with a knee injury.

Taylor, who has averaged 10.7 points off the bench this season, finished with 24 points in 28 minutes in her expanded role as a starter - including going 4-of-7 from three. Taylor also turned heads in the Sky's recent loss to the Indiana Fever after putting up a 30-point performance. She's on a heater for the Sky and doesn't show any signs of slowing down any time soon.

Sydney Taylor in her first career start:



• 24 points

• 3 steals

• 2 assists

• 4/7 3PM

• 10/16 FG pic.twitter.com/EPYuYOBG7N — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) June 18, 2026

In Chicago's last two contests, Taylor has scored 54 points and is shooting 57.1% from 3-point range. In a stretch of five games, Taylor has hit double-digits in scoring, further showing a lack of fear in letting it fly, filling a void for a scorer left by Jackson.

Despite their poor record, the Sky have fought hard in close games against some of the league's top competitors, including the Atlanta Dream, and most recently the Liberty. This is in large part due to the efforts of Taylor.

Sydney Taylor Brings a Mature Mindset to Sky

For any rookie entering the league there's an enormous amount of pressure. Coming in undrafted however, brings a different kind of pressure—mainly sticking around. Taylor played overseas after finishing her college career at Louisville in 2024, before finding a spot with the Sky heading into the 2026 season.

Taylor hasn't allowed any of this pressure to deter her from rising to the occasion in clutch moments and this mentality has resulted in her being the Sky's main source for electric plays.

Taylor's willingness to step up and take the final shot speaks to her mature and confident mindset, but it also showed some of the feelings that come with it.

"Tough feeling. But if you're willing to take those shots, you've got to be willing to live with the result," Taylor said.

"That's the shot I'm not scared of taking it was a very tough shot, maybe could have gotten a better look, but I appreciate my teammates standing around me encouraging me and helping keep my head up," she added.

Sydney Taylor on missing a potential game-winner:



“Tough feeling. But if you’re willing to take those shots, you’ve got to be willing to live with the result.” pic.twitter.com/oGBQDjLgn7 — Colin Salao (@colincsalao) June 18, 2026

Taylor's attitude and confident approach should continue to earn her a spot in the starting rotation. For the Sky, turning things around won't be easy, but she can be the answer for finding the direction.