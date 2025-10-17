Sophie Cunningham Cracks Angel Reese Modeling Joke After Victoria's Secret Show

On October 15, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese became the first female professional athlete to walk the runway in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is arguably the biggest fashion show in the world.

This was clearly a massive milestone for the 23-year-old, as she said in an interview before the show began that, "With my name also being Angel, I think [doing the VS Fashion Show is] literally perfect. It was destined for me. I think this was already for me. So I'm just really happy to be sitting in this room with so many amazing models, so many amazing women. The team that put this all together has been amazing, so I'm just so excited."

And Reese knocked her two runway appearances out of the park, as she looked like a natural while walking and received a ton of praise from her peers and the mainstream fashion world for doing what she did.

In fact, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson showed Reese love in the wake of her fashion show appearance with an X post that read, "And looked tf goodt doing iiittt @Reese10Angel !!!"

Sophie Cunningham Drops Angel Reese Model Joke When Speaking About New Diet

Colson wasn't the only Fever player to speak about Angel Reese's successful Victoria's Secret outing, as star guard Sophie Cunningham also referenced her during an Instagram story on October 17.

Cunningham was talking about how she had to start a new diet because she had been having stomach issues, and learned that she was highly sensitive to many things that she ate regularly, including dairy, rice, beef, and several other things.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Cunningham said, "A huge one I forgot to mention is gluten, which is in pretty much every carb possible. And I know they make gluten-free stuff, but that s*** tastes weird to me. I can still eat chicken, that's good. Yeah, I feel like I'm kinda gonna be turning into a rabbit.

"I don't know, I guess I'm gonna turn into a Victoria's Secret model. Call me Angel Reese," Cunningham then added.

Sophie Cunningham saying, "call me Angel Reese" when joking that she's going to become a model because of a new diet she's on during an Instagram story on Friday



(📽️Instagram/sophie_cham)#WNBA #Fever pic.twitter.com/J3ZwWN9Ksz — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) October 17, 2025

Of course, Cunningham's joke wasn't at the expense of Reese, and she seemed to be showing Reese love in the wake of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Cunningham went on to talk about how she's most worried about having to cut out dairy and gluten, since she eats both of those things daily. Hopefully, she can get used to this new diet sooner rather than later.

