Fever Guard Praises Angel Reese for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Appearance

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese made history on October 15, as she became the first professional athlete to walk in the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Reese first announced her global partnership with Victoria's Secret (which is an American specialty retailer that focuses on lingerie collections, clothing, and other beauty products) on October 9, and commemorated the occasion with a shared Instagram post with the brand that was captioned, "Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement."

And Reese caught a lot of attention with her several walks on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway on Wednesday night, which are now going viral on social media.

While Reese is adored by many members of the women's basketball community, she is also polarizing and disliked by some fans. Of course, her storied rivalry with Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has made it so that Reese is not the most liked player among the Fever's fan base.

That being said, any bad blood between Clark and Reese is dormant for the moment, if only because they were only on the court together one time this season (during the 2025 WNBA regular season opener on May 17, when Clark got a flagrant foul for shoving Reese to the ground).

It's hard to imagine Reese will ever become endeared by Fever fans unless she joins the team or she and Clark mend the bridge between them, so to speak.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Sydney Colson Shows Angel Reese Love for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

While Reese is still a ways away from winning over the Fever fan base, that doesn't mean every Indiana Fever player harbors vitriol towards her. It's known that Reese and Lexie Hull have a good relationship because of their time playing together in Unrivaled earlier this year.

Fever guard Sydney Colson also seems to hold Reese in high regard. Or at least she wanted to give Reese her flowers for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show, which was conveyed through an X post on Wednesday night that read, "And looked tf goodt doing iiittt @Reese10Angel !!!"

And looked tf goodt doing iiittt @Reese10Angel !!! — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) October 15, 2025

Colson (who served as Indiana's backup for most of the regular season before tearing her ACL in August) deserves credit for shining a positive spotlight on Reese.

While she is notorious for her social jokes, Colson also has a kind heart. This is what made her a key piece of the Fever's locker room camaraderie in 2025 and was shown once again on October 15.

