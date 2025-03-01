Sophie Cunningham Drops 2-Word Verdict on Fever WNBA Offseason
The Indiana Fever are going to look like a completely new team in 2025 compared to last season.
This not only owed to the continued growth of current Fever superstars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, but also to the many impressive offseason additions Indiana made to their roster. Among these moves include re-signing star guard Kelsey Mitchell, signing DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner in free agency, and executing trades to acquire Dallas Wings wing Jaelyn Brown and Phoenix Mercury standout Sophie Cunningham.
That's a lot of turnover from season to season. And while there's no question that the Fever's roster has immensely improved on paper, it might take some time for this new group to gel on the court before they start firing on all cylinders.
Or perhaps not. Perhaps this squad will get their chemistry all set during preseason training camp so that they're already in midseason form by the time their first regular season game against the Chicago Sky arrives on May 17.
This uncertainty adds to the excitement surrounding Indiana. And it isn't just fans who can't wait to see the 2025 Fever campaign, which was shown by a February 28 Instagram post from Indiana that showed a graphic of all their new players and was captioned, "the new additions in Indy 👀".
Cunningham responded to this post and wrote, "I love 🔥🔥🔥".
Cunningham surely isn't alone in loving what the Fever's front office accomplished over this past offseason. Time will tell how well (and how quickly) these accomplishments translate to wins on the court.