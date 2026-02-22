Sophie Cunningham Roasts Canada After Olympics Hockey Loss to USA

Sophie Cunningham has become one of the most polarizing players in all of women's basketball over the past year. This is largely because she is never afraid to share her opinions, even if they're particularly blunt and unapologetic.

One example of this was when she put Los Angeles' culture on blast on her TikTok on February 14 by saying, "I don't think I'm an LA girl. Like, at all," Cunningham began. It's just weird. Like, people don't dance, people are like, don't even say hi, they have no personalities. They have no personalities and they all look the same! It's weird. Please tell me it's not weird!

And like, all these personalities you see on Instagram and TikTok, all these famous influencers. I like how they have found a space where they can feel like themselves and gain confidence online. But if you can't speak to people or look at people in the eye, like in person, is that not weird? Am I weird? I mean, I know I'm weird. But like, people just get so used to talking to their phones. Like, talk to someone in person! And look like yourself. Ugh," Cunningham added.

Cunningham is clearly not afraid to call out entire cities. And she showed that the same can be said for countries on February 22.

Sophie Cunningham Trolls Canada After Olympic Hockey Loss vs. USA

The Canadian men's hockey team lost in overtime to the United States in the gold medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on Sunday. This was devastating for Canada, especially because hockey is its national sport.

But Cunningham clearly didn't have any sympathy for our neighbors up North, which she conveyed with an Instagram story post.

Cunningham reposted a clip from "Rush Hour 3" where Chris Tucker forces a French taxi driver to sing the United States' National Anthem at gunpoint.

The post (which was initially from the @realdailywire account) was captioned, "the usa to canada rn after we just cooked them at their own sport".

Cunningham's sentiment is fair enough, especially considering that the USA women's hockey team also beat Canada in the gold medal game a few days prior.

This loss will be a tough one for Canada to recover from, both on the ice and when it comes to the United States rubbing it in.