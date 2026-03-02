Sophie Cunningham's 'Big Ole Piece of Meat' Admission Raises Eyebrows

Sophie Cunningham has earned a reputation for being a candid and unapologetic speaker. This is one of several reasons why she has gained a ton of popularity (or notoriety, depending on who is asking) over the past year or so.

There's no question that Cunningham joining the Indiana Fever and becoming close with superstar guard Caitlin Clark helped Cunningham become one of the WNBA's most recognizable names. But the 29-year-old also deserved a lot of credit for capitalizing on the platform her proximity to Clark provided.

Indiana Fever players Sophie Cunningham (8) and Caitlin Clark (22) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Turns Heads With "Big Ole Piece of Meat" Comment

There are times when Cunningham's tendency toward candor has made her words get taken out of context. Usually, this creates some pretty hilarious scenarios, especially because Cunningham never has an issue with laughing at herself.

Another example of this came with an offhand comment that Cunningham made during her appearance on a February 25 episode of the "Like A Farmer Podcast", which is now going viral on social media.

Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When speaking about how she stays in shape during the offseason, Cunningham said, "I will say, I think everyone is different. What works for you might not work for me; what works for me might not work for you. So I'm not judging anything. But I was raised on meat, potatoes, cornbread, and a big ole' apple pie at the end. Sugar and everything. Maybe that's why I got a little skinnier when I moved out here, because I stopped eating my grandma's cookin'.

"But I just feel like there's nothing like a big ole' piece of meat," Cunningham then added. She quickly realized how that sounded, and both her and the podcast's host, Pat Spinosa, began cracking up.

Cunningham was laughing out loud for about 30 seconds after this comment before adding, in between laughs, "I meant steak or chicken!"

The two kept laughing for a while longer before Spinosa added, "To each their own, right? I mean, that's how you stay healthy. That's all I was asking!"

"Talking about first dates; nothing like a big ole piece of meat," Cunningham added. "Yeah, food is important. You need to eat, stay strong, get your protein!"

It might take some time for Cunningham to live that one down. However, she'll probably be saying something else outlandish in the near future, which will likely turn the attention toward that while the WNBA is trying to ratify a new CBA.