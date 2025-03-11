Sophie Cunningham Shares Why Indiana Fever Are ‘Refreshing’ WNBA Fit
The Indiana Fever made a ton of moves this WNBA offseason. But one that hasn't been discussed as much given the subsequent signings was the acquisition of Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury as part of a massive multi-team trade.
However, now that Cunningham was officially introduced to the Fever faithful (complete with seeing her new jersey for the first time), expect the popular WNBA veteran to be the talk of the town in Indianapolis for the time being.
Cunningham spoke to reporters about joining the Fever and she clearly couldn't be more pumped about the opportunity.
"I'm stoked. I'm so so excited. I think it's refreshing," Cunningham said per an X post from Clark Wade of the Indy Star.
She went on to add that while she enjoyed her time with the Mercury, she sees the Fever as a perfect fit for her skillset. "This is just a new style, and this is the style that I thrive in. When you have people who can shoot the ball, who move the ball, who are run and gunners and share the ball; this is the type of offense that I want to be in. I'm just stoked."
Cunningham also did not hesitate when it came to her expectations for her new team. "To be honest, my original thought was like, oh heck yeah. Like we're about to go win a championship. That's exactly where my mind went," she stated.
Cunningham's assessment makes sense, considering the additions the Fever made around Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. Which includes her, as she brings toughness and outside shooting to the revamped squad.
And if Cunningham's addition wasn't already popular enough with Fever fans, her excitement upon arrival in Indiana will only add to the feverish anticipation of the team's 2025 WNBA season.