Fever Land Sophie Cunningham, Move NaLyssa Smith in Satou Sabally to Mercury Trade
It has been a huge day for the Indiana Fever. Because after it was announced they were signing former Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard, the team is now a part of a massive three-team trade.
While many had linked the Fever to Satou Sabally (who made it clear she was done with the Dallas Wings), it was actually the Phoenix Mercury who acquired the sought-after star. Phoenix adds Sabally to the team's retooling that included also adding Alyssa Thomas with longtime franchise stalwart Brittney Griner heading to the Atlanta Dream.
There is no doubt that the acquisition of Sabally is a huge move for the Mercury, but what makes the deal even more interesting is that the Fever were involved as well. As part of the deal Indiana will part ways with NaLyssa Smith, who has been rumored to be on her way out the door for a while. The Fever will also add sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham from Phoenix in the blockbuster trade.
The full details of the reported deal have Sabally, Kalani Brown, and Sevgi Uzun going from the Wings to the Mercury. Dallas will receive Tyasha Harris from Phoenix, and NaLyssa Smith and No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Indiana. While the Fever get Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick.
Though the Fever didn't land the big-name star in Sabally, they did bolster the roster in the process of all of the moving and shaking. Indiana not only brought Kelsey Mitchell back into the fold but will acquire two possible starters in Howard and Cunningham.
One could say at this point that it is has been a feverish WNBA free agency period. And the Fever now boast a lineup that should allow them to flourish as a result.
Recommended Reading:
- Natasha Howard Addresses Indiana Fever Free Agency Signing With 9-Word Message
- Caitlin Clark Harnesses All-Star Power to Benefit WNBA Over NBA
- NaLyssa Smith's Indiana Fever Future Questioned After Natasha Howard Signing