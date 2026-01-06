Sophie Cunningham Teases Possible Future Career Path With Snoop Dogg Clip

Sophie Cunningham's star power has skyrocketed over the past 12 or so months. This was a direct byproduct of Cunningham getting traded from the Phoenix Mercury to the Indiana Fever.

The Fever are the WNBA's most popular team, which is because they have Caitlin Clark. And Cunningham, who quickly befriended Clark once arriving in Indianapolis, quickly capitalized on this.

Not only were she and Clark always commenting on each other's social media posts and posing for photos together, but the fact that Cunningham retaliated on Clark's behalf after Clark got into a shoving exchange with Jacy Sheldon during a June game between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun.

Cunningham throwing Sheldon to the ground while she went for a layup proved that Cunningham is willing to act as Clark's enforcer, which was something the Fever sorely missed during Clark's 2024 rookie season. Because this went supremely viral and added to Cunningham's notoriety, Cunningham gained a ton of social media followers.

Not only did she play into this with her own social media posts, but this attention also turned into money-making opportunities for the WNBA veteran, as she partnered with a security company for an endorsement that directly stemmed from her exchange with Sheldon.

Sophie Cunningham hints at broadcasting ambitions with playful comment

While Cunningham is a free agent and doesn't know whether she'll be back with the Fever or playing for another WNBA team in 2026, she certainly still has at least a few more years of basketball ahead of her.

However, it's never too soon to start thinking about what an athlete can do after their career playing professional sport concludes. And Cunningham seemed to do this with a comment she made on social media on January 6.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected from his team's game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on January 5. Rap and pop culture icon Snoop Dogg was on the broadcast and did a hilarious play-by-play of Kerr's crash out on the court after getting ejected.

"Get him, Steve! You in Englewood, Steve! The Arizona Wildcat done came out of him. Look at him!" Snoop Dogg said. The @YahooSports X account posted a clip of Snoop Dogg's commentary.

Cunningham then commented on Tuesday morning, writing, "hahaha my broadcasting career inspo".

While Cunningham might have just been joking about this, she would seemingly make for a great broadcaster, especially because she has enough energy to match Snoop Dogg's vibe during this clip.

