South Carolina Star MiLaysia Fulwiley Has Powerful 4-Words for Steph Curry Support
Before his March 20 game against the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors superstar and NBA legend Steph Curry made his tunnel walk wearing a shirt that supported South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball star MiLaysia Fulwiley.
SportsCenter posted a photo on X of Curry rocking the Fulwiley shirt with the caption, "The Chef knows who's about to be cookin' up some madness 🔥
"Steph Curry pulled up to the Warriors game reppin' Milaysia Fulwiley 😮💨".
The post went extremely viral, amassing over 400,000 views on X in less than 24 hours.
While it wasn't necessarily surprising to see Curry supporting Fulwiley (considering he signed her to his Curry Brand line through Under Armour last March, making her the first collegiate NIL athlete to join his brand), it was still an awesome reminder of their connection one day before the Gamecocks' quest for back to back NCAA National Championships began.
Dawn Staley's squad then produced a dominant 108-48 win over Tennessee Tech on Friday, which marks the most points South Carolina has ever scored in an NCAA tournament game. Fulwiley finished with 15 points and an impressive 4 blocks.
When speaking with media after the game, WACH Fox reporter Jared Parker asked Fulwiley about Curry's showing of support on Thursday.
"It's a blessing, man," Fulwiley said, per an X post from Parker. "When I seen it, I couldn't really say nothing.
"I almost cried, honestly," Fulwiley continued. "Just seeing how I grew up, and where I come from, nobody where I come from, that would never happen to them. So I'm just proud of myself for keep going, trusting the process, and just locking in, because other great people will be on notice like Steph, and I'm just blessed, honestly. I mean, I seen it and I couldn't believe it."
It's cool to see how touched Fulwiley was by this gesture from the best sharpshooter in basketball history.