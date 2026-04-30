Steph Curry Applauds Azzi Fudd's 'Earned' No. 1 WNBA Draft Selection

At long last, Dallas Wings fans get to watch Azzi Fudd hooping in their jersey on Thursday night, as Dallas takes on the Indiana Fever in their first 2026 WNBA preseason game.

This comes after the Wings took Fudd with the first pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft earlier this month. While that was only a couple of weeks ago, it feels like so much has happened since the Wings made that selection. Fudd celebrated her draft selection, had her introductory press conference in Dallas (which made headlines for off-court reasons), and has since begun training with her new team.

All indications are that Fudd is thriving in her role. And while fans must practice patience in assessing Fudd at this point in her professional career, it also wouldn't be surprising to see her get off to a fast start, since she is one of the more polished pro prospects in recent memory.

Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd (35) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd's relationship with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is well-documented, as Fudd has attended many of Curry's camps growing up. Plus, Fudd's "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast is produced in partnership with Unanimous Media, which is the media company Curry co-founded back in 2018.

Flashback to 15-year-old Azzi Fudd getting buckets at Steph Curry's SC30 Camp! pic.twitter.com/Euj5quPlMs https://t.co/cFOI3cJ8on — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 9, 2024

Steph Curry's Sentiment About Azzi Fudd Being Taken No. 1 in the NBA Draft Says It All

Curry spoke about Fudd being taken first overall in the most recent release of his "ThirtyInk" newsletter, which came out on April 29.

“The energy around the WNBA Draft this year was unmatched, and seeing Azzi Fudd go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings was a special moment for the whole crew. It’s been a true full-circle journey watching her. From her days as a standout at Curry Camp to seeing her dominate at UConn and lead them to that 2025 National Championship was just the beginning," Curry said in the newsletter, which was reposted on the @jinthirty X account.

"The league is getting a world-class person and we couldn’t be prouder to see a member of the 'Curryverse' taking that next leap to the pro stage. Let’s give her her flowers - she’s earned every bit of this," he added.

Steph Curry on Azzi Fudd going No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft:



“The energy around the WNBA Draft this year was unmatched, and seeing Azzi Fudd go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings was a special moment for the whole crew. It’s been a true full-circle journey watching her. From… pic.twitter.com/FxOcuT68ZY — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) April 30, 2026

It's cool to see Curry giving Fudd her well-deserved flowers, especially because it's clear that he views Fudd highly as a person, and not just a basketball player.

Curry will likely be tuning in to watch Fudd, Paige Bueckers, and the rest of the Wings face Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever on Thursday night.