Stephanie White Praises 'Sometimes Overlooked' Fever Free Agent Kelsey Mitchell
On January 16, it was announced that the Indiana Fever extended a Core qualifying offer to star guard Kelsey Mitchell.
The implications behind this offer (which is a one-year, veteran super-max deal) is that Mitchell is now unable to negotiate a free agency contract with any other team than the Fever.
Her options at this point are to remain with the Fever for the next season or work with them to secure a sign-and-trade deal with another team if she wants out of Indiana. Given that indications are Mitchell has enjoyed her time in Indiana and is open to re-signing with the franchise, it seems likely she'll be playing alongside star guard Caitlin Clark in 2025.
And during her January 9 episode of The IHSAA (Indiana High School Athletic Association) Insider podcast, Fever head coach Stephanie White had kind words for Mitchell.
"When you think about Caitlin Clark and a generational talent, and the sometimes overlooked Kelsey Mitchell who has been one of the hardest workers that I've ever seen from the time I was covering her at Big Ten Network and watching her at Ohio State...you think about the pieces that we have, and putting that all together," White said.
She later added, "This team that we have, who is incredibly gifted on the offensive end of the floor... trying to think about all these things that I think we can do... is really exciting to me."
The first step for the Fever is ensuring Mitchell re-signs. If they can manage that, they've got to like their chances for success in 2025.