Stephen A. Smith Explains 'Interesting' Angle to Caitlin Clark's Injury Absence
On May 26, the basketball world found out that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will be sidelined for the next two weeks, and potentially longer, because of a left quad strain.
While this is a tough blow for the Indiana Fever, the fact that they have a favorable schedule over the next two weeks means they could still succeed while she's out. However, there's no doubt that the WNBA as a whole will suffer, given how much attention and interest Clark on the court provides.
This is the sentiment that ESPN media personality Stephen A. Smith shared during a May 27 episode of First Take.
"We'll find out. We don't know yet," Smith said when asked how much of a blow Clark's injury is to the WNBA, per a YouTube video from One of a king. "But I'm gonna be really, really interested in seeing what kind of effect this has on the WNBA's ratings. Because if, for some reason, there is a precipitous drop-off, then everybody needs to stand down.
"And recognize the fact that the speculation, or the assertions and assumptions about her being the golden goose, is validated," Smith continued. "And if that happens, then you know that you ride that wave. Rising tide lifts all boats, and if this is the magnetic traction that draws viewers to the WNBA, and her absence over the next two weeks due to that quad strain, is providing further evidence of that, then everybody needs to accept and stand down and ride that wave."
He then added, "I'm gonna be really interested in seeing how the ratings are gonna look without her over the next two weeks."
Smith isn't alone in being eager to see what Clark's injury absence means for the WNBA.