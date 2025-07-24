StudBudz Promise to Press Dave Portnoy Over Angel Reese Hatred

The iconic duo of Minnesota Lynx guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman — who are now better known as the "StudBudz" — took over the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend with their 72-hour-long live stream on Twitch that captivated the women's basketball community.

Because Williams was an All-Star and Hiedeman is well known and respected among their WNBA peers, this live stream allowed fans to see the All-Star weekend through their eyes, which provided an unprecedented amount of access and a behind-the-scenes look at some hilarious moments.

The StudBudz caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who made an X post on July 19 that read, "I’ve never downloaded Twitch or any streaming platform in my life. That was until today. Studbudz has done more marketing for the @WNBA with their 72 hour stream than the bozos running the league have done since its inception. They are hilarious and humanize everybody".

I’ve never downloaded Twitch or any streaming platform in my life. That was until today. Studbudz has done more marketing for the @WNBA with their 72 hour stream than the bozos running the league have done since its inception. They are hilarious and humanize everybody… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 19, 2025

StudBudz Prepare to Turn Tables on Dave Portnoy About Angel Reese

Portnoy is a notorious and unabashed Angel Reese hater, which was shown with a scathing X post he made about hating her on July 19. And this hate has clearly caught the StudBudz's attention, which they spoke about on a July 23 live stream.

Apparently Portnoy is going to join StudBudz, as Williams said, "Okay, so when Dave comes on, we're gonna ask him, 'Hey Dave, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’"

"Because we love her, bad," Natisha Hiedeman added. Williams then noted that Portnoy is probably not going to deny his hatred of Reese.

Stud Budz reveals they’re going to confront Dave Portnoy about talking about Angel Reese when he comes on their stream:



“We’re gonna ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’ Because we love her bad.” pic.twitter.com/8NKUI0Xr4H — StudBudz HQ (@StudBudzHQ) July 23, 2025

It didn't take Portnoy long to muster his own response, as he replied to a clip of this on X and wrote, "People are big mad at Studbudz just cause we talked. W fans are freaking nuts. I got one of biggest megaphones in the country. I love them. I love the league. Yeah I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin. It’s called sports."

People are big mad at Studbudz just cause we talked. W fans are freaking nuts. I got one of biggest megaphones in the country. I love them. I love the league. Yeah I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin. It’s called sports. pic.twitter.com/8BQd2tmVkW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 24, 2025

It sounds like there's still more to come from this saga.

