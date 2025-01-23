Sue Bird Has 'Zero Doubt' of Taylor Swift Fever Attendance Amid Caitlin Clark Link Up
One of the most exciting moments of the WNBA's offseason (at least as it pertains to Caitlin Clark's fanbase) was when Clark was seen sharing a suite with her idol and global pop music icon Taylor Swift during a Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game last weekend.
Seeing these two linking up sent the sports world ablaze, with many fans feeling happy that Clark got to spend time with someone she so clearly adores.
We learned back in December that Swift is also a fan of Clark, as it was written in the Time Magazine feature of Clark that was released in tandem with the Athlete of the Year announcement that, "Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar.
"She said 'Trav and I' were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her," the article added.
As if this wasn't confirmation enough, WNBA legend Sue Bird asserted that Clark and Swift's connection at the Chiefs game guarantees the music star will soon be seen at the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse during a January 23 episode of the A Touch More podcast.
"Yeah. Yeah, zero doubt," Bird said when asked if their suite experience means Swift will attend a Fever game this season. "I totally, without a doubt, believe that Taylor (and Travis) will be coming through to a Fever game."
She then added, "I think there's a mutual respect. I think they're vibing."
Fans might not even need to wait until the WNBA season begins to see Clark and Swift together again. Perhaps they'll be back in Travis Kelce's suite during the Chiefs' AFC Championship game this weekend.