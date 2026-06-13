Surging Liberty Set to Get Sabrina Ionescu Back vs Mystics

The New York Liberty have won six-straight games after getting off to a rough start this season. But one thing the recent success and early struggles have in common is the absence of star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

That appears set to change for Sunday's game against the Washington Mystics, as Ionescu told reporters that she plans to suit up for the contest.

Ionescu has only appeared in one game in the 2026 season, a 91-76 Liberty loss to the Dallas Wings at Barclays Center on May 24. Ionescu played in that one after missing New York's first five games with a foot injury. She has since been sidelined by a back issue.

The Liberty, considered by many to be the WNBA championship favorites after adding Satou Sabally in the offseason, got off to a 3-4 start. They now sit at 9-4, which includes recent victories over the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever.

Rookie Pauline Astier has filled in admirably at point guard during Ionescu's absence. Astier is averaging 11.7 points and 3.8 assists on the year. While backcourt mate Marine Johannes has also had some big performances during the run. Johannes is contributing 11.8 points per game and shooting 43% from distance.

Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones have done the heavy lifting of late, and the team has also benefitted from the return of both Leonie Fiebich and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

First-year coach Chris DeMarco has been bringing Sabally off the bench to balance the frontcourt rotation with Stewart and Jones, and thus far that strategy has paid dividends.

Liberty Face Mystics Fresh Off a Buzzer Beater

Jun 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) shoots the ball during the second half against the Toronto Tempo at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

New York will host Washington at 3pm Sunday in a game televised on NBA TV. The matchup is a Commissioner's Cup game, with the Liberty currently leading the Eastern Conference with a 4-0 record in Cup play. They can clinch a spot in the Commissioner's Cup championship with a win.

Washington comes into the contest fresh off a win at the buzzer over the Toronto Tempo, and former Liberty coach Sandy Brondello.

Sonia Citron hit the clutch bucket for the Mystics as time expired on a fallaway jumper from a few feet inside the three-point line. Washington was also propelled by rookie Lauren Betts, who had the best game of her young career with 18 points in helping to fill the void left by Kiki Iriafen, who was out with an ankle injury.

The Mystics will face an uphill climb to build on the game-winner, as they will be taking on a Liberty team that is looking like a contender again—likely with Ionescu back in the lineup to boot.