Fever's Sydney Colson and Aces Coach Becky Hammon Share Embrace After Las Vegas Exit
On February 4, ESPN's Alexa Philippou broke the news that the Indiana Fever signed two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson in free agency, who spent the past three seasons of her WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces.
This signing makes a lot of sense for Indiana. While Colson isn't known for her offensive output, the other additions Indiana has made this offseason (combined with the firepower they already had) make it so her value isn't limited to getting buckets.
Rather, Colson's impact will be felt on the defensive end, through facilitating passes, and through the positive locker room presence she'll have for Indiana, both because of her veteran experience and her hilarious, quirky persona that makes her universally adored among women's basketball fans.
It was clear that Colson was highly valued on the Las Vegas Aces for all of these reasons, and her not being on the roster any longer is going to create a void that will be tough to replace.
On February 5, TikTok user La'Kevia Danyale posted a video of Colson (who is currently playing in the Athletes Unlimited league) taking time during a game to share emotional embraces with Aces assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson and head coach Becky Hammon.
The post's caption writes, "Sydney Colson gets emotional after seeing coach Becky Hammon since being traded from the Las Vegas Aces to the Indiana Fever". (Of course Colson in fact signed with the Fever and was not traded to Indiana.)
The emotion behind this embrace can be seen and felt through the screen, as there's obviously a mutual adoration and affinity that Colson and Hammon share.
Colson's first opportunity to play against her former team will be on June 22, when Indiana heads to Las Vegas.