Team USA Star Reveals What She Learned From Caitlin Clark

The highlight of the current WNBA offseason for many fans was the Team USA training camp that took place in Durham, North Carolina, last month.

This presented an opportunity for fans to see many of the sport's biggest stars return to the court, many of whom hadn't competed for months. Among these were Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, and many other notable women's basketball icons.

While the were no competitive games that impacted standings or win-loss records during that training camp, there's no question that the scrimmages included a lot of competition, if only because these were the world's best women hoopers who were trying to outclass each other. This created a ton of great content that the USA Basketball social media teams took full advantage of, much to the appreciation of fans.

Chelsea Gray credits Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers for tricks taught at Team USA training camp

One of the prevailing storylines to follow during this training camp was that many of the league's elite young players were competing with the senior national team for the first time. This created a "young vs. old[er]" narrative that Paige Bueckers encapsulated by referring to her young peers as the "young n' turnt" core.

One of the veterans present at the camp was Chelsea Gray, who surely spent a lot of time playing with and competing against Clark, Bueckers, and some of the other young guards. Gray was interviewed by Sports Illustrated's Maria Clifton on January 8 and was asked what the young stars at the Team USA training camp last month could teach her.

"They can add to my bag, honestly. There's some new things, like Paige did a little in and out, hook layup in practice. And I was like, 'I'mma try that, and I'mma add that to the bag.' We talk about Caitlin's range and being able to do that off the dribble. So I want to get better off the dribble. So those are the few things," Gray said, per an X post from @kenswift.

"Sonia [Citron] was there, and her ability to create space off the pull-up is really cool. So there's little tidbits you can always get from somebody in this game, no matter what age they are," Gray continued.

Given how versatile Gray's skillset is, there's no question that Clark and Bueckers' games also improved by getting to play and compete with her.

