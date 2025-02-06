Tiffany Hayes Leaves Aces for Valkyries in WNBA Free Agency
There has been a lot of change when it comes to the Las Vegas Aces' guards this offseason.
The first and biggest shift came when Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks at the end of January, which also brought star guard Jewell Loyd to the Aces. And a couple of days ago, backup point guard Sydney Colson signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency.
Another massive move was announced on February 6, as ESPN's Kendra Andrews made an X post that wrote, "The Valkyries are signing Tiffany Hayes, sources tell ESPN.
"Golden State had its eyes on Hayes for a while, league sources said. The Aces protected her during the expansion draft, but now the Valkyries get her through free agency."
Hayes coming to the Golden State Valkyries is extremely compelling because it adds a veteran presence to a squad that struggled to make any major splashes in free agency or via trade since their Expansion Draft.
It's interesting to hear that the Aces protected Hayes in the Valkyries' Expansion Draft, which prompted them to select Kate Martin from Las Vegas instead.
Hayes, who initially retired from the WNBA in December 2023 after 11 seasons, came out of retirement a few months later to sign with the Aces. There had been several reports over the past year that Hayes was only interested in playing in Las Vegas, which is another reason why this signing with Golden State is interesting.
Of course, the Aces have no shortage of elite guards, with Loyd, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray. But losing the steady contribution and veteran presence that Hayes provided could be a tough blow.