UConn Fans Foresee Azzi Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards Reunion on Mystics After Sky Trade
The women's basketball community received news on February 23 that the Chicago Sky had traded the rights to the No. 3 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Washington Mystics in return for two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins.
This is a fascinating trade on multiple fronts. What's for sure is that it conveys the Sky's desire to compete in 2025 rather than wait around a few years for superstar forwards Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso to develop alongside whoever they envisioned selecting with that No. 3 pick.
Perhaps even more compelling is that after this trade, the Mystics now hold the rights to the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Having half of the first six picks in the upcoming draft represents a fantastic opportunity for the Mystics to speed up their rebuild, which will likely be centered around former UConn Huskies center and 2024 WNBA Draft pick, and Unrivaled one-on-one tournament runner-up Aaliyah Edwards.
One player who the Mystics will likely consider for one of their three top-six picks is current Huskies sharpshooter Azzi Fudd, who is a close friend and former teammate of Edwards.
However, it's important to note that Fudd could return to UConn for one more season and hasn't necessarily declared her intentions to go pro after this year. But that hasn't stopped fans on social media from forecasting them reuniting with the Mystics in the wake of this trade news.
"How @AaliyahEdwards_ is probably texting @azzi_35 as we speak 😂..," one X user wrote along with a gif of someone laughing excitedly while sending a text message.
Another fan added, "Split cause on one hand I live the Mystics and Azzi+Aaliyah will be reunited but on the other Azzi leaving too might kill me😞".
"Alright Azzi Fudd better lock tf back in the rest of the season cause if she declares I need her to be a mystic now.. I’m on the Azzi and Aaliyah reunion train now. I NEED IT!" added a third.
It would be extremely fun to see Paige Bueckers on the Wings playing against Edwards and Fudd on the Mystics next season, but only time will tell whether that can become a reality.