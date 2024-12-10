UConn Fans Marvel at Azzi Fudd's Carefree Posts Amid Injury Concern
While the UConn Huskies women's basketball team produced an impressive 85-52 win over the No. 22 ranked Louisville Cardinals on December 7, the vibes within UConn's fanbase weren't very high after the game ended.
This is because beloved guard Azzi Fudd went down with an apparent injury after a hard screen by a Louisville player in the third quarter. She fell to the floor awkwardly, appeared to be in some pain, and ultimately walked off the court straight into the locker room.
This was particularly concerning because Fudd recently returned after missing about a year of action due to a torn ACL in her knee.
After the game, legendary Huskies coach Geno Auriemma didn't do a ton to quell concerns when he said, "It didn't look like worst case scenario, let's put it that way. That we were all crossing our fingers and hoping.
"We'll know more when we get back. I hope I'm right — but it's not that worst case scenario that we've seen so many times before," he added.
Now it seems that everybody is awaiting the results of imaging done on Fudd's knee to determine the severity of Saturday's apparent injury.
However, if her recent social media activity is any indication, Fudd doesn't seem nearly as stressed as her fans.
She posted an Instagram video on Tuesday that was an advertisement for Shark Beauty. It shows her patented dimple smile while she's getting her hair ready with some Shark Beauty product, and is captioned, "#SponsoredBySharkBeauty
Straight to the point #SharkFlexFusion #ForAllFanKind
@horizon_se_ @horizonmediainc @sharkbeauty @sharkninja".
Fans are noting that Fudd is busy getting her bag in a carefree way while they're stressing about her injury status.
One of the Instagram post's top comment writes, "Back to the ads… PLZ TELL ME UR OK".
X user @UNDERTEHE reposted the video with the caption, "*everyone losing their minds being worried about azzi*
"azzi:".
"azzi posting an ad? yeah she’s fine guys," another fan added.
It's worth noting that the timing of this ad was almost certainly set in stone before Saturday's game, as was the video itself.
Still, seeing Fudd in good spirits is allowing UConn fans to exhale.