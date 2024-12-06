Geno Auriemma Anxious to See 'Killer Instinct' From UConn Team
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team has essentially cruised to an undefeated 7-0 record to this point in the 2024-25 season.
While they didn't play well in the first half of their most recent game against Holy Cross, they ultimately bounced back and dominated in the second half of that contest, ultimately winning by a score of 88-52.
Past success aside, the No. 2 ranked Huskies have an extremely tough schedule over the next couple of weeks. Their next game is the No. 22 ranked Louisville Cardinals on December 7, which is part of the inaugural Women's Champions Classic.
After that, they face Hannah Hidalgo and the No. 10 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish on December 12, Georgetown on December 15, the No. 20 ranked Iowa State Cyclones on December 17, and then JuJu Watkins and the No. 6 ranked USC Trojans on December 21.
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma is surely content with his team's performance to this point. But he's also expecting more from them as the season progresses — which he conveyed in a December 6 article from CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni.
“I’m anxious to see whether or not we have, like, a killer instinct in us because everybody says, ‘You have such a bunch of nice kids,’” Auriemma said in the article. “… You got to have some (aggression). And these are games where you find out if you have that. You better have it.”
Given the generational talents and offensive threats that Auriemma has on his roster, we'd assume they'll hear these words and take them to heart during this next stretch of games.